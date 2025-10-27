Trump and his fellow self-appointed “world leaders” smile and laugh as they tell us how they plan to implement a worldwide super-surveillance state and open-air prison camp for Gentiles. pic.twitter.com/92qXinXN1y
— Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) October 26, 2025
So many of our Bill of Rights Articles being infringed here, but in this particular case, the 4th stands the most beaten up:
“Article IV – The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”
Our bodies are our most personal effect, our money and how we use it, our own business. If only our 4th Article was understood and embraced, none of this spying would be invading our lives. Along with tyrants, spies, who are also called traitors, are the biggest enemies of our Bill of Rights.
