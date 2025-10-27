Trump and his fellow self-appointed “world leaders” smile and laugh as they tell us how they plan to implement a worldwide super-surveillance state and open-air prison camp for Gentiles.

Trump and his fellow self-appointed “world leaders” smile and laugh as they tell us how they plan to implement a worldwide super-surveillance state and open-air prison camp for Gentiles. pic.twitter.com/92qXinXN1y — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) October 26, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



