Trump Announces He’s Working on Mass Amnesty Plan for Illegal Aliens After Passing ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

In his first speech after the House passed his “Big Beautiful Bill,” President Trump on Thursday announced he’s working on a mass amnesty for potentially millions of illegal aliens working in farm, hotel and leisure industries which “radical right people” won’t be happy about.

“You probably saw I got myself into a little trouble because I said, I don’t want to take people away from the farmers and we’re going to do something I think that’s going to be good,” Trump told a crowd in Des Moines, Iowa.

Referring to illegal aliens, Trump said: “If a farmer is willing to vouch for these people in some way, Kristi [Noem], I think we’re gonna have to just say that’s going to be good, right? You know, we’re gonna be- we’re gonna be good with it because we don’t want to do it where we take all of the workers off the farms.”

“We’re working on legislation right now,” he said.

“I think that that’s going to make a lot of people happy,” Trump said. “Now, serious radical right people, who I also happen to like a lot, they may not be quite as happy but they’ll understand, won’t they?”

Stephen Miller and other MAGA shills were all pushing this “Big Beautiful Bill” by telling their followers it would lay the groundwork for mass deportations but not even 24 hours later Trump is already pushing for a mass amnesty.

How many Fell For It Again Awards do people need to rack up before they realize they’re being conned?