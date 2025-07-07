Our interview with the president of Iran.
Watch it first at https://t.co/sLkXnGLauL. pic.twitter.com/SY4KvgA1lb
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 5, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Our interview with the president of Iran.
Watch it first at https://t.co/sLkXnGLauL. pic.twitter.com/SY4KvgA1lb
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 5, 2025
2 thoughts on “Tucker Carlson’s interview with the president of Iran”
CIA asset, you don’t get on the air without being one.
Hangman
Oh he’s definitely that alright! We used to call him “kabbalah bracelet boy” because you would quite often see him wearing one onscreen.