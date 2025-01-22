Trump on Gaza:
"I'm not confident that the ceasefire will last. That's not our war. It's their war … Gaza is interesting. It's a phenomenal location." pic.twitter.com/dX002I7ZjL
— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) January 21, 2025
