Tucker Carlson is facing backlash from Israeli supporters, who are labeling him an “antisemite” after he described the Pharisees as “sitting around eating hummus” while plotting Christ’s crucifixion.
5 thoughts on "Tucker Carlson is facing backlash from Israeli supporters, who are labeling him an "antisemite" after he described the Pharisees as "sitting around eating hummus" while plotting Christ's crucifixion."
And how many of these “Israeli supporters” are labeling Tucker “antisemitic” for denouncing the Synagogue of Satan…how many are “Christian” Zionists? Hmmmmmmmm…..
Tucker’s been “eating hummus” ever since he started wearing his Kabbalah bracelet. Many, many years of hummus eating.
BOOM! Right on target galen! So many people are fooled by these controlled-op media talking heads when they start saying SOME of what they want to hear. Add a big scoop of christianity & other mind-virus religious cr@p in there & the blind little lambs everywhere start doing what they usually do – following along & “believing” instead of digging a little deeper & finding the REAL TRUTH! And when I say that be aware that I’m not just talking about the ones who agree with what he’s saying – the injection of the religious cr@p is carefully crafted to be the prefect “matrix” reinforcement for ALL “believers” regardless of whether you love or hate this Fu*cker! It always is – in EVERYTHING!
Sending this song out to you, Nate:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJ236CwhlPw
Haha! Ok galen 🙂 I do like a bit of folk music now & then if it’s done by genuine “folk” 😉
Not so sure about the mention of workers collectives, red cards, etc in the comments though! 😮
To be clear for anyone reading, I’m not an “atheist” or an “agnostic” or any other BS label that attempts to classify me as part of any either/or D&C virtual “side”. In case you didn’t already guess I ain’t no “believer” either. ALL of that stuff & nonsense is for people who allow themselves to be shuffled into pigeon-holes & led by others – there definitely ain’t no two ways around that if you REALLY & CLEARLY “think” about it without ANY biases for a short time (long time or study/research not required at all for basic understanding here!).