Tyler Robinson, 22, Named As Suspect In Charlie Kirk Assassination

AP News and the New York Post both report that the suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination is 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Utah. Robinson’s father apparently turned him in to the authorities – that is the official narrative so far.

Federal investigators are scheduled to hold a press conference later this morning about the new developments.

“The suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk confessed to his father that he was the shooter. His father told authorities and secured his son until they could arrive to pick him up,” CNN’s Kristen Holmes reported earlier.

Earlier, President Donald Trump revealed that Robinson had been arrested – without naming him directly – saying, “With a high degree of certainty, we have him.” He credited both law enforcement and a minister who helped turn the suspect in after someone close to Robinson identified him.

Federal investigators have yet to release a motive.

Update (0816ET):

President Trump joined Fox & Friends on Friday morning, telling hosts that Charlie Kirk’s assassin is “in custody” and that “with a high degree of certainty, we have the suspect.”

Federal investigators at the FBI’s Salt Lake City field office released new surveillance footage on X late Thursday showing the suspect in the political assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk fleeing the scene by leaping off a rooftop at Utah Valley University.

The FBI wrote in a note accompanying the video:

The FBI is releasing a video of the shooter in the Utah Valley shooting. The subject is seen jumping from the rooftop of a building after the shooting. Around 12 p.m. Mountain Time on September 10, 2025, the subject climbed up to a rooftop; after he shot and killed Charlie Kirk, he jumped off and ran away. He left a gun and ammunition in a wooded area near the university. Trace evidence collected from the rooftop scene included shoe impressions, a forearm imprint, and a palm print. Anyone with information in this case should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/utahvalleyshooting.

Here are the latest developments over the last three days:

Suspect Description : College-age male, wearing a T-shirt with an American flag, black Converse shoes, and a baseball cap with a triangle.

: College-age male, wearing a T-shirt with an American flag, black Converse shoes, and a baseball cap with a triangle. Weapon Recovered : An imported Mauser bolt-action rifle with one spent cartridge and three live rounds, found wrapped in a towel near Utah Valley University.

: An imported Mauser bolt-action rifle with one spent cartridge and three live rounds, found wrapped in a towel near Utah Valley University. Ammunition Recovered: All cartridges have engraved wording on them, expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology (as per Steven Crowder, WSJ).

Forensic Evidence : Palm impressions, footwear prints, and the rifle are being analyzed.

: Palm impressions, footwear prints, and the rifle are being analyzed. FBI Reward: Public asked to help identify the suspect; $100,000 reward offered. Over 7,000 tips received.

MSM failed to acknowledge Steven Crowder was the first to report the ‘transtifa’-style ammo …

The 200-yard shot.

On Wednesday night, President Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the senseless political assassination of Kirk, calling it a “dark moment for America.” He vowed to crack down on radical left movements across the country that have sparked death and destruction so far this year.

In fact, the Texan News reporter Cameron Abrams wrote on X that Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and two dozen others in Congress are calling for a select committee on “the money, influence, and power behind the radical left’s assault on America and the rule of law.”

“Enough is enough. We must follow the money to identify the perpetrators of the coordinated anti-American assaults being carried out against us and take all steps under the law necessary to stop them,” the lawmakers stated.

Sean Hannity and John Solomon reported last night that there could be a foreign component to the assassination of Kirk.

Hmm.

Tony Seruga wrote on X, “I will say this is looking more and more like an orchestrated professional hit. Despite what news will eventually break regarding the shooter, understand foreign isn’t really foreign when it comes assassins. It’s called plausible deniability. The leviathan/matrix/deep state likely has already crafted and perfected their narrative.”