UKRAINE!!! THEY NEED BILLIONS!!
UKRAINE!!!! OMG THEY NEED MORE MONEY!!
UKRAINE!! THEY NEED OUR HELP!!!
HURRY GIVE UKRAINE MORE MONEY!!!!
America’s streets: pic.twitter.com/IkLCop9hYW
— TONY™️ (@TONYxTWO) August 17, 2023
Posted: August 18, 2023
Categories: Videos
Maui related:
Oh brother. This guy says water “requires true conversations about equity.”
https://twitter.com/jeremykauffman/status/1692167102147227748
equity, noun: the quality of being fair and impartial
origin: from the Latin, aequits, ‘equal’
So what then? “Stop, I can’t let you put out that fire unless I make sure everyone else with a fire gets the exact amount of water that you get.”
.