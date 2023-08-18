UKRAINE!!! THEY NEED BILLIONS!! UKRAINE!!!! OMG THEY NEED MORE MONEY!! UKRAINE!! THEY NEED OUR HELP!!! HURRY GIVE UKRAINE MORE MONEY!!!!

One thought on “UKRAINE!!! THEY NEED BILLIONS!! UKRAINE!!!! OMG THEY NEED MORE MONEY!! UKRAINE!! THEY NEED OUR HELP!!! HURRY GIVE UKRAINE MORE MONEY!!!!

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*