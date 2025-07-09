US To Spend $1.5 Billion Building New Air Bases and Facilities for the Israeli Military

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The US is poised to spend over $1 billion on building new air bases and various other types of military facilities, Haaretz reported on Tuesday, citing documents and presentations from the US Army Corps of Engineers.

The construction projects include building a facility to accommodate Israel’s new KC-46 refueling aircraft, a facility for CH-53 helicopters, new headquarters for the Israeli army’s Shayetet 13 naval commando unit, ammunition storage, and other projects.

Ongoing US construction projects inside Israel are valued at about $250 million, and the total for all of the projects being planned is $1.5 billion. All of the construction will be funded by US military aid.

A US KC-46 refueling aircraft at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 13, 2025 (US Air Force photo)

Israel receives $3.8 billion in military aid each year, but has received significantly more since October 7, 2023. According to Brown University’s Costs of War Project, from October 2023 to October 2024, the US approved at least $17.9 billion in new military aid for Israel to support the genocidal war in Gaza and other Israeli wars in the region.

In that same Year, Costs of War found that the US spent at least $4.8 billion on military operations supporting Israel in the Middle East, including the bombing campaign against the Houthis in Yemen. This year, the Trump administration also waged a war against the Houthis and fought a 12-day war with Israel against Iran, which cost about $1.25 billion in THAAD interceptors alone.