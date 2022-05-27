Update (1630ET): The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas lingered outside for 12 minutes firing shots at people in a funeral home across the street, before scaling a fence onto school grounds where he fired more shots. He then entered the school and barricading himself in a classroom before opening fire, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Victor Escalon, a regional director for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said he couldn’t say why no one stopped the deceased gunman, 18 year-old Salvador Ramos, from entering the school during that time Tuesday. Most of the shots Ramos fired came during the first several minutes when he entered the school, Mr. Escalon said.
DPS officials previously said an armed school officer confronted Ramos as he arrived at the school. Mr. Escalon said Thursday that information was incorrect and no one encountered Ramos as he arrived at the school. “There was not an officer readily available and armed,” Mr. Escalon said. -WSJ
Ramos began Tuesday morning shooting his grandmother in the face, then using her truck to drive to the school – crashing it into a ditch at around 11:28 am according to a timeline laid out by Escalon.
* * *
Texas law enforcement officials ignored pleas from distraught parents as a gunman was left alone for up to an hour at a Texas elementary school – killing 19 children and two teachers, before a Border Patrol agent charged into the school and killed the suspect.
The rest is here: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/go-there-distraught-parents-begged-texas-cops-enter-school-gunman-inside-hour
7 thoughts on “Uvalde Shooter Fired Gun For 12 Minutes Outside School Before Entering”
he was running cover for the Op.
what was he really the distraction for ?……. its been hinted already
Yup, why would they need dna in order for someone to identify a body?
Exactly
Like they mean to tell me I wouldn’t recognize my kids clothes , etc ?
Yeah total bullshit
Wasn’t this same bs played at Smith Douglass psyop?/ child abduction op
The fact many people pack is making street kidnappings risky , another attack on the 2nd Article Benefits their agendas and criminal acts
These kids are sacrificed just not in the school buildings like so many are made to believe
FF cover up for child trafficking and gun grab. No two ways about it.
They are not allowing parents to view the bodies, they are saying that the bodies are so unrecognizable they need dna. Bs!
Where did he get more than $5000 to buy all the stuff? Follow the money.
His one rifle alone was a Danial defense. About $2000.
Crazy.