9 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – May 27, 2022

  3. years ago a friend bought a car from another friend paid 10K but on paper it was sold for way less to avoid some of the tax scam

    Reply

    1. We tried that before and it seems now they look up the value of the vehicle and tax according to that. I do know that use to work, not anymore.

      Reply

      1. Yeah, I knew a guy who claimed a lower purchase price on a motorcycle and took it home for complete rebuild. PA sent him a letter demanding why so cheap and if his explanation wasn’t acceptable he would have to pay blue book sales tax. It was easy for him though because he had already completely disassembled the motor and sent them pics of boxes of parts. F’g parasites.

        Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*