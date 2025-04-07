🚨 Video footage shows Israel executing 14 Red Cross paramedics, clearly marked in medical attire and vehicles, in Gaza.#Gaza #RedCross #WarCrimes #HumanRights pic.twitter.com/NsKJ5xAkFi
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 5, 2025
