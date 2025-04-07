Women Protest All-Male Final Championship at Women’s Pool Tournament

By Ben Smith – Legal Insurrection

An all-men’s final stole the spotlight at the 2025 Ultimate Pool Women’s Pro Series Event 2 in Wigan, UK, on Sunday.

Posted by Ben Smith Sunday, April 6, 2025

Yes, you read that right—both finalists, Harriet Hayes and Lucy Smith, are transgender men.

Two men will face each other for a women’s championship title at the Ultimate Pool Women’s Pro Series Event 2 tonight in Wigan, UK.

Harriet Haynes and Lucy Smith, both trans-identified males, beat all female competitors to take the spots in the women’s final event. pic.twitter.com/CNrfPuWEB7

— REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) April 6, 2025

The outcome sparked a wave of outrage and mockery across Twitter:

 

 

 

 

The event also drew in-person protests from several UK-based Women’s Rights groups with one of their main activists, Jean Hatchet, attending the event to protest the players during practice and was removed from the venue.

 

 

She later shared the moment they confronted eventual winner Harriet Hayes:

 

Despite being removed from the venue, Jean Hatchet held her ground—even in the face of angry fans and alleged abuse from security.

 

Hatchet was joined by Lynne Pinches, a respected veteran of the game and matriarch of a pool-playing family. Pinches made headlines in 2023 when she walked out of the Women’s Pro Series final rather than compete against Harriet Hayes, the same transgender man who won Sunday’s final.

 

 

While they didn’t stop the event, Pinches and her supporters say this is just the beginning—and they plan to take their fight to the media.

 

And as pro-trans, anti-” hate speech” as the UK has become, they’re going to need all the support they can get.

