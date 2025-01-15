This is who replaced Massie on the rules committee.
“I rise today to support Benjamin Netanyahu.”
-Virginia Foxx (Israeli controlled representative of North Carolina) pic.twitter.com/rTXIk4VLie
— Uncommon Sense (@Uncommonsince76) January 14, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
This is who replaced Massie on the rules committee.
“I rise today to support Benjamin Netanyahu.”
-Virginia Foxx (Israeli controlled representative of North Carolina) pic.twitter.com/rTXIk4VLie
— Uncommon Sense (@Uncommonsince76) January 14, 2025