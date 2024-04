WATCH: A security guard at the Roosevelt Hotel illegal alien processing center in NYC was physically DRAGGED away by his boss after he told me that every night, busses of illegals are dropped off at the hotel between 9 and 11 pm.

— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 20, 2024