WATCH: Tufts Student Who Criticized Israel Arrested by DHS Agents, Stripped of Visa

Masked Homeland Security agents were filmed arresting Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk after she was doxed by the Israeli outfit Canary Mission and had her visa revoked by the Trump administration for criticizing Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Masked Homeland Security agents were filmed arresting Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk after she was doxed by the Israeli outfit Canary Mission and had her visa revoked by the Trump administration for criticizing Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

From Salon, “DHS detains grad student who advocated for Palestine and the ‘humanity of all people'”:

Rumeysa Ozturk, a native of Turkey, was “ambushed” late Tuesday outside her apartment, according to a statement that her attorney provided to The Boston Globe. Neighbors had seen agents in unmarked cars monitoring her apartment for two days prior to the arrest, the outlet reported. Her arrest comes after the pro-Israel group Canary Mission flagged Ozturk for having “engaged in anti-Israel activism in March 2024.” […] Tufts University President Sunil Kumar acknowledged Ozturk’s arrest in a Tuesday night statement that identified her only as an “international graduate student.” “From what we’ve been told subsequently, the student’s visa has been terminated, and we seek to confirm whether that information is true,” Kumar said. [UPDATE: It’s now confirmed Secretary of State Marco Rubio stripped her of her visa.]

Trump promised to restore free speech and conduct mass deportations of illegal aliens but instead he’s deporting people at a slower rate than Biden and focusing on rounding up critics of Israel for their political speech.

The “mass deportations” he promised are not happening — despite having widespread public support — but criticism of Israel is being declared a “national security risk” and anti-Semitism a “public health crisis.”

Israeli-American multimillionaire Adam Milstein, who The Nation notes is “a convicted felon and close associate of the late multibillionaire Israel supporter Sheldon Adelson,” was accused of running the Israeli doxing outfit Canary Mission in the undercover Al Jazeera documentary “The Lobby – USA.”

“Canary Mission acts as a key intelligence asset for the Ministry of Strategic Affairs, a highly secretive intelligence organization that is largely focused on the United States, and the Shin Bet security service,” James Bamford reported in 2023 in The Nation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed earlier this month when Trump rounded up pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil that the US was using AI to “catch and revoke” the visas of anti-Israel protesters who appear to be “pro-Hamas” — but as I noted at the time, “it’s a lot more likely they’re just relying on Jewish doxing groups like Canary Mission” as “Khalil was the top person in the Canary Mission’s crosshairs.”

Ozturk also has a page on the Canary Mission’s website:

Odds are the Trump administration is simply using intelligence gathered by this shadowy Israeli outfit to have legal residents in America detained, arrested and stripped of their visas for opposing the Jewish state massacring children.

Even Ann Coulter noted on X how the move to have Mahmoud Khalil deported was a blatant attack on the First Amendment.

The only people cheering this crap are Israel Firsters and Jonathan Greenblatt at the Anti-Defamation League.

As a reminder, Kristi Noem, who is now the Secretary of Homeland Security, last year when she was Governor of South Dakota signed what she touted as the “strongest” hate crime bill in the country to silence criticism of “God’s Chosen People.”