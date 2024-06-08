One thought on “What are they always so afraid of? 😞 This one was horrible

  1. Yep that’s absolutely horrible alright. One thing that comes to mind though is that a phone might possibly be used to trigger an explosive device so that could be one answer to the question. Obviously I would never condone the behavior of these dogs & they’d need evidence to suspect that but it is at least a “possibility”.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*