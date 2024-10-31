“When [RFK Jr] was born, we had three vaccines and autism was one in 10,000. Now a baby is born with 76 vaccines… autism is one in 34.”

CNN: “Okay, neither of us are doctors. Vaccines are safe. Kids get them and they’re fine.” pic.twitter.com/9GrhbcAFDi

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) October 31, 2024