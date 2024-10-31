“When [RFK Jr] was born, we had three vaccines and autism was one in 10,000. Now a baby is born with 76 vaccines… autism is one in 34.”
CNN: “Okay, neither of us are doctors. Vaccines are safe. Kids get them and they’re fine.” pic.twitter.com/9GrhbcAFDi
One thought on ““When [RFK Jr] was born, we had three vaccines and autism was one in 10,000. Now a baby is born with 76 vaccines… autism is one in 34.” CNN: “Okay, neither of us are doctors. Vaccines are safe. Kids get them and they’re fine.””
Okay, but please tell me why RFK, who supposedly is a champion at warning us of the dangers of the”vaxx,” is wholeheartedly supporting, campaigning for, and praising The Father of the Vaccine!! Why? Something is very wrong with this picture. Damn!!
RFK and Naomi Wolf… Some might say they have Stockholm Syndrome. I say they’re just HIGHLY PAID, and willing to support a man who wants Netanyahu to “Finish the job.”
Reminder to America: Both candidates support genocide. Go look genocide in the face. Do you want to vote for that?
No matter what, no matter how much time passes, I will NEVER forget what Israel did to the Palestinians. And they’re still fkng doing it. Thanks, Donald. Thanks, Kamala. Thanks RFK. Thanks Naomi. Does the blood on your hands accentuate your Halloween costumes?
