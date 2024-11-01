Gaza’s Beit Lahia Declared ‘Disaster Area’ – Over 100 Killed in 24 Hours

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes destroyed a five-story building in the town, killing at least 93 Palestinians. A second massacre occurred following Israeli airstrikes on three homes near the Beit Lahia Square in which 16 Palestinians were killed.

On Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes killed 10 Palestinians, including children, in Beit Lahia.

The town’s municipality said residents faced a “humanitarian catastrophe,” due to the “ongoing genocidal war and siege imposed on the town.”

It added that the Beit Lahia was now without food, water, hospitals, ambulances, civil defense, sanitation, and communication services.

Launching an urgent appeal to help “save what could be saved in the town which is subject to killing and genocide,” the municipality urged the international community and organizations to pressure Israel to stop its attacks and allow entry of humanitarian aid, fuel, civil defense equipment, and vehicles to help open the roads and remove rubble.

Fires in Jabalia

Earlier, several fires broke out due to multiple Israeli airstrikes targeting areas in the Jabalia refugee camp.

Northern Gaza has faced relentless bombardment by Israeli forces for over three weeks now with the Kamal Adwan hospital besieged by the occupation troops.

Earlier on Wednesday, multiple casualties were reported due to an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle near the Al-Muhajirin Mosque in Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, the Quds News Network reported.

Multiple injuries were also reported after an Israeli drone strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Staggering Death Toll

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,163 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 101,510 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Famine and Displacement

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.