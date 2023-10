When Trudeau’s Liberal Party leaders said they would only regulate Big Tech social media platforms, they lied. They are now demanding that independent news media and even podcasters register to be regulated. Canada’s crackdown comes as EU and UN-WEF demand ever-more censorship.

When Trudeau’s Liberal Party leaders said they would only regulate Big Tech social media platforms, they lied. They are now demanding that independent news media and even podcasters register to be regulated. Canada’s crackdown comes as EU and UN-WEF demand ever-more censorship. pic.twitter.com/qaCldg9vJM — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 2, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet