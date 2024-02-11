Witness the psychotic anger from this ‘migrant!’
They are here! We are not safe! pic.twitter.com/zmAPJpNPPL
— 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) February 10, 2024
Posted: February 11, 2024
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Witness the psychotic anger from this ‘migrant!’
They are here! We are not safe! pic.twitter.com/zmAPJpNPPL
— 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) February 10, 2024
One thought on “Witness the psychotic anger from this ‘migrant!’ They are here! We are not safe!”
Now that a N!$$3R !