You voted for America first but you are getting Israel first
5 thoughts on “You voted for America first but you are getting Israel first”
Donnie is truly one sick son of a b$tch!
Yeah, he’s concerned about starvation, but not about enslavement and ethnic cleansing. It’s a mind-malady espousing two realities at the same time.
Are we at peak-information yet? I mean how many more will it take to become informed and speak out about the Gaza genocide before we actually stop it? So much is bubbling over; will the perps just keep moping it up? Aren’t they running our of mops?
Oops, meant ‘out’ of mops. Grr…
I’ ve said many times that Jews are a “walking contradiction.” Including Jews that I know and are not political or religious or Israel-lovers or Zionist. It has been stated in the media that Trump converted to Judaism before his first term in office, but here’s the thing–he has ALWAYS been a walking contradiction…maybe his ties to the Kosher Mafia (Roy Cohn and Co.) has something to do with that….
And don’t you have to be Israel First to even run for president…since JFK anyway, and maybe before…
Oooopps! I forgot his connections to Epstein…..