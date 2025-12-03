Zionists Tout Power, Influence and Victimhood at Miriam Adelson’s Israel Hayom Summit in New York

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel First GOP megadonor Miriam Adelson on Tuesday brought together former First Lady Hillary Clinton and dozens of high-powered Zionists for a conference in Manhattan touting Jewish power, influence and purported victimhood.

Miriam Adelson, the wife of the late Israel First GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson, opened the event:

Saying in so many words, “We can just flee to Israel,” is becoming a pattern at these events.

World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder told the conference that Sheldon Adelson “was the greatest influence the Jewish people had in the White House, not only in Trump’s time, but in Biden’s time — and all the other times.”

Adelson was “a one-man State Department for Israel,” Lauder said.

Per usual, he went on to conflate protected political speech with violence (as a pretext for censorship):

The full description I wrote on X reads:

World Jewish Congress Pres. Ron Lauder: “When someone chants ‘From the river to the sea,’ they are calling for the elimination of the Jewish state.” “And when people chant ‘Globalize the intifada,’ they are really saying, ‘Let’s k*ll J*ws everywhere.'” He suggests Mamdani built his entire campaign around “attacking Jews.”

He also said that “Father Coughlin was the Tucker Carlson of the 1930s,” compared what’s happening in America today to 1930s Germany, and suggested that the U.S. was to blame for the Holocaust because FDR rejected Jewish refugees.

Elan Carr, Israeli-American Council CEO and former US Anti-Semitism Czar under Trump, made an ominous statement saying that Jews need to “do to our enemies here what Israel did to its enemies there” (in the Middle East).

Zionist Organization of America National President Mort Klein, later in the event, lamented that the “Arabs and the Jew haters have made tremendous inroads” and insisted that they have all “got to demonize the demons who are lying about Israel!”

Zeteo put together a nice compilation of Hillary Clinton’s interview wherein she lamented how difficult it was for her to teach students at Columbia after October 7th because they were getting their news from “TikTok” and watching “pure propaganda” on social media.

I added these highlights which they left out:

This was the most bizarre and one of the most revealing parts of the entire event:

As I reported in October, FARA disclosures revealed that the Israeli government is paying an American firm up to $4.1 million to brainwash Christians with a virtual reality “October 7th experience” and target them with “geofencing” propaganda ads at their churches.

These October 7th VR “experiences” are a growth industry, evidently.

Mike Waltz, who was reportedly ousted from his position as National Security Advisor to Trump over his “intense coordination” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on pushing for war with Iran, had this touching moment with Miriam:

Canadian-born Jewish billionaire Sylvan Adams discussed what amounts to “replacement theory” in Israel and detailed some of his efforts to colonize “Southern Israel” at their border with Gaza.

This was the most mask-off moment of the summit:

The full description I wrote on X reads:

Israeli-American novelist Ruby Namdar tells Miriam Adelson’s Israel Hayom summit he’s “worried” that Jews are losing their “tribal instinct.” “Large parts of our community have lost their—I’ll just say it—tribal instinct, their Jewish solidarity instinct, in a way that allowed them to vote for an open enemy of Israel and, in my opinion, the Jews,” he said, citing claims some 40% of Jews voted for Zohran Mamdani. “This worries me…we should focus on what went wrong and how do we fix it.”

He followed those comments up with this:

US-born venture capitalist Michael Eisenberg described the creation of what David Miller has called “Pax Judaica”.

The full description I wrote on X reads:

US-born venture capitalist Michael Eisenberg, who left America for Israel, tells Jews thinking of leaving New York to “skip Miami” and “come straight to Israel.” “You can stay here in NY in a declining empire, or you can come to Israel.” He predicts Israel will overtake London as the “second capital of finance” within “a short decade.”

Basically everything in this summit would be described as an “anti-Semitic trope” if described by anyone but the players themselves involved.

Nonetheless, the agenda is clear as day — it’s just a matter of getting people to acknowledge it.