1 dead, 6 injured during mass shooting at Pennsylvania HBCU Lincoln University homecoming

By Lorrie Posobiec – The Postmillennial

One person has been killed and another six have been injured in a shooting that occurred on Saturday during homecoming at Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University. Jujuan Jeffers of Wilmington DE has been identified as the man that died in the shooting, according to CBS Pittsburgh. The injured, one a current student and one a graduate of the university, were taken to local hospitals. All are between 20 and 25 years old and are expected to recover.

One suspect, 21-year-old Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson, has been taken into custody and has been charged with carrying a concealed gun without a proper license, according to 69 News. Authorities believe that there were multiple people involved in the shooting, but cannot confirm if Thompson was involved.



Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm Saturday during a post-game “tailgate celebration” at a parking lot of the International Cultural Center near the football stadium. District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said to reporters “it was a chaotic scene and people fled in every direction,” per the New York Post.

de Barrena-Sarobe said that there were other injuries from attendees fleeing from the incident but did not give further details. He said that it did not appear to be a planned attack but did not confirm whether there were multiple shooters suspected.

“We’re operating as if this is not an incident where someone came in with the design to inflict mass damage on a college campus,” he said.

Lincoln University President Brenda A. Allen’s office posted “as this remains an ongoing investigation, details may evolve over the next several days. We will continue to keep the Lincoln University community informed of any major updates as they become available.”

Classes are canceled on Monday, but the school will remain open with staff to support students, and counseling services will be available all week for students, faculty and staff, the post said.

Lincoln University was founded in 1854 and was the first degree-granting historically black college/university (HBCU). It is located in southeastern PA, about 50 miles west of Philadelphia.

Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and National Baseball Hall of Famer Monte Irvin, former Namibia Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa and New York deputy mayor for public safety Phillip Banks III are famous alumni at the University.