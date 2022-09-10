$13 Million US Blackhawk Helicopter, A Gift from Joe Biden and Mark Milley to the Taliban – Goes Up in Flames in Kabul

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The Taliban terrorist regime lost a UH-60A Blackhawk Helicopter today.

The machine costs around $13 million per unit.

And this one crashed today in Kabul.

#Taliban lost a UH-60A Black Hawk helicopter today. This footage shows the moment of crash of the former #Afghanistan Air Force helicopter in Marshal military academy of #Kabul today. Eight people have lost their lives including pilot & co-pilot of this helicopter. pic.twitter.com/meVid4J4fl — Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) September 10, 2022

Here’s another view.

Video — The moment when a #Taliban black hawk helicopter crash in Kabul today.#Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/9BNj8X0Kfd — Mohammad Natiq | محمد ناطق (@natiqmalikzada) September 10, 2022

This comes on the first anniversary of Joe Biden’s surrender to the Taliban.

At least the Taliban terrorists have hundreds more US aircraft left in their arsenal.

Before fleeing Afghanistan in a rush last fall Joe Biden armed the Taliban terrorist organization with apporximately $80 billion in US weapons. The White House and Pentagon have never admitted to how many billion dollars worth of weapons they left behind for the Islamist group.

Joe Biden supplied the Taliban terrorist organization and their Islamist accomplices with billions of dollars worth of US arms.

Rather than destroying the equipment before leaving the country, Joe Biden decided to leave the nearly $85 billion worth of US military equipment to the Taliban.

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Sunday — Joe Biden left 300 times more guns than those passed to the Mexican cartels in Obama’s Fast and Furious program.

This more complete list was created with public information and help from other intelligence sources.

The list does not include all the extra kinds of nonlethal equipment, everything from MRE’s, Medical Equipment, and even energy drinks.

The big story might be the pallets of cash the Taliban have been posting videos of pallets of weapons and stacks of $100 bills they have seized.

Here is a more complete list of US-supplied and left behind equipment list now controlled by Taliban:

-2,000 Armored Vehicles Including Humvees and MRAP’s

-75,989 Total Vehicles: FMTV, M35, Ford Rangers, Ford F350, Ford Vans, Toyota Pickups, Armored Security Vehicles etc

-45 UH-60 Blachhawk Helicopters

-50 MD530G Scout Attack Choppers

-ScanEagle Military Drones

-30 Military Version Cessnas

-4 C-130’s

-29 Brazilian made A-29 Super Tocano Ground Attack Aircraft

208+ Aircraft Total

-At least 600,000+ Small arms M16, M249 SAWs, M24 Sniper Systems, 50 Calibers, 1,394 M203 Grenade Launchers, M134 Mini Gun, 20mm Gatling Guns and Ammunition

-61,000 M203 Rounds

-20,040 Grenades

-Howitzers

-Mortars +1,000’s of Rounds

-162,000 pieces of Encrypted Military Comunications Gear

-16,000+ Night Vision Goggles

-Newest Technology Night Vision Scopes

-Thermal Scopes and Thermal Mono Googles

-10,000 2.75 inch Air to Ground Rockets

-Recconaissance Equipment (ISR)

-Laser Aiming Units

-Explosives Ordnance C-4, Semtex, Detonators, Shaped Charges, Thermite, Incendiaries, AP/API/APIT

-2,520 Bombs

-Administration Encrypted Cell Phones and Laptops all operational

-Pallets with Millions of Dollars in US Currency

-Millions of Rounds of Ammunition including but not limited to 20,150,600 rounds of 7.62mm, 9,000,000 rounds of 50.caliber

-Large Stockpile of Plate Carriers and Body Armor

-US Military HIIDE, for Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment Biometrics

-Lots of Heavy Equipment Including Bull Dozers, Backhoes, Dump Trucks, Excavators

Much of the information included in the above list is public record.

