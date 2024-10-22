17 Rabbis arrested for running a crime ring harvesting organs from living people to sell. One Rabbi sold kidneys for over a decade. Palestinians suffer the same fate. This was admitted by the state. Not a conspiracy theory. This is ziønism.

17 Rabbis arrested for running a crime ring harvesting organs from living people to sell. One Rabbi sold kidneys for over a decade. Palestinians suffer the same fate. This was admitted by the state. Not a conspiracy theory. This is ziønism.

pic.twitter.com/RVWV5xOWO6 — ADAM (@AdameMedia) October 22, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



