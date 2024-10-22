NYT: Kamala Should Draft Young Men Into Military Service to Give Them ‘Purpose’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Kamala Harris should conscript young men into military service to give them “a sense of identity, community and patriotism,” according to the New York Times.

From The New York Times, “Trump’s Bro Whispering Could Cost Democrats Too Many Young Men”:

To reignite the hope of the emerging generation, Ms. Harris should make a sweeping national call to both military and civilian service — name it the Generation Z Compact to Rebuild and Renew America. Such a plan would offer a sense of identity, community and patriotism, while providing economic stability and skill building — things many young men feel they are missing. Young Americans have consistently voiced support for national service programs, yet political action has yet to catch up. A 2021 survey revealed that 71 percent of adults under 25 were open to participating in a service program. Even more striking, a poll conducted last year found that about 75 percent of young people backed mandatory national service. These numbers tell a clear story: Our youth’s appetite for civic engagement is strong and growing.

Find your purpose fighting for Greater Israel rather than fighting to take back America!

From President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal Civilian Conservation Corps in 1933 to President John F. Kennedy’s Peace Corps in 1961 to President Bill Clinton’s AmeriCorps in 1993, national service has been a cornerstone of American resilience, transformation and progress. More than three decades after the last significant civic engagement initiative, Kamala Harris can frame national service as a pathway to rebuilding America’s strength from within, addressing growing concerns about military recruitment and bridging political divides with a renewed sense of shared responsibility. Donald Trump has gained ground with Gen Z by systematically exploiting the fears and insecurities of young men, making them feel that their masculinity and future are under siege. Kamala Harris can counter that narrative by listening and recognizing their fears but also by offering something more profound: a vision of hope, strength and shared purpose.

Perhaps Trump could counter this by drafting young women to become mothers and housewives instead of fighter pilots.

With US military recruitment numbers falling and the prospect of a war with Iran on behalf of Israel becoming more likely by the day, the need for a military draft is growing. Propaganda like this from The Times (together with fake polls) is being used to try and make it a reality.