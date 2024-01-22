Posted: January 22, 2024 Categories: Live Broadcast The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 1-22-24 http://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/2024-01-22-1944.mp3 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
5 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 1-22-24”
Thanks, Henry. I want to honor Laura by remembering the day of her passing, so I’m grateful you reminded us. Her contribution to my life was enormous. I can still feel her intelligent and caring hand in the important work at The Trenches. She brought such timeliness and precision. What a team life sent to us to help dig our way out of the tyranny, and I am nothing short of grateful.
Good words galen. You speak what many others feel.
On a side note, you might want to post this on the site for others to see as it’s a GREAT freedom of speech video! This Youtube video was posted a few days ago by a very popular English musician who’s been on Youtube for many years. In this video livestream, with presently nearly 3.5m views, he’s playing piano in a large, busy public space in the UK & is approached by a group of communist Chinese waving Chinese flags. They demand he stop filming their faces & even call the police over to sort “the problem” out for them. The discussion & public spectacle that ensues is a perfect example of what can happen when you allow these people into your country & let them walk all over you with their very foreign & unwanted elitist communist ideologies. The way Brendan handles himself in this situation though is admirable & very entertaining as are the great comments which show unanimous support both in the live chat & under the video. It’s very much well worth the watch & a very eye-opening exposé of how these communist dogs believe they can now conduct themselves in OUR nations!!!
not even half way through, after really, really loving the music that they performed, I’m at more holy FU*KS per second, than I can count! Definitely a must watch!
I love the British piano gods. Guy Fletcher with John Illsley, for example. John made a great song, “Ship of Fools”
Yeah I really love that whole boogie woogie, honky tonk & blues piano stuff. I’ve watched Brendan’s videos a lot but this one really made me respect the guy a WHOLE LOT more!
With you in memory of Laura, today. She touched my life and my heart as well, through the gracious emails she sent out. Sending up the Love and Liberty in honour of Laura.