"I shouldn't say ‘our’ "…
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt catches himself after identifying as an Israeli. 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/CxxaXFQSys
— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) August 12, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
"I shouldn't say ‘our’ "…
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt catches himself after identifying as an Israeli. 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/CxxaXFQSys
— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) August 12, 2025
One thought on “ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt catches himself after identifying as an Israeli.”
So, he reveals himself, telling us what we already knew. Infiltrator!! That word holds an uncanny closeness to the word TRAITOR. On a side note… The word Patriot contains the word riot. Words hold so many secrets.
.