This just blows my mind
Thomas Massie reveals that every year when we pay taxes, “the first $16,000 goes to nothing except for the interest that's paid to those foreign countries and to the big bankers”
$16,000 EACH goes to NOTHING but paying foreign countries and bankers
We… pic.twitter.com/3Y6PvksTJw
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 11, 2025
And the rest goes to Israel and Ukraine!