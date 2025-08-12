This video is now illegal in IsraeI. If you share this video you could be sent to prison for 5 years.

This video is now illegal in IsraeI. If you share this video you could be sent to prison for 5 years. Seriously. pic.twitter.com/VeQj2BHong — ADAM (@AdameMedia) August 11, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



