Netanyahu: “We are losing the propaganda war because of bots and the algorithm” ‘Propaganda war’? You’re on camera executing Palestinians daily. No algorithm fixes that.

  2. He clearly just flips everything he does (all his atrocities) and places it on anyone who is against him to make himself look like the good guy.

    This guy is a lying coward and an absolute desperate lunatic.

