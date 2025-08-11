Netanyahu:
“We are losing the propaganda war because of bots and the algorithm”
‘Propaganda war’? You’re on camera executing Palestinians daily. No algorithm fixes that. pic.twitter.com/2xbLJqrLaO
— Zohran Mamdani (@zohranmamdani) August 10, 2025
3 thoughts on "Netanyahu: "We are losing the propaganda war because of bots and the algorithm" 'Propaganda war'? You're on camera executing Palestinians daily. No algorithm fixes that."
You lost that war decades ago. You are hated and known as liar supreme.
He clearly just flips everything he does (all his atrocities) and places it on anyone who is against him to make himself look like the good guy.
This guy is a lying coward and an absolute desperate lunatic.
“He clearly just flips everything he does…”
Welcome to TJB (typical jewish behavior) Rule #1!