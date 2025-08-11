The public mauling of AIPAC representative of Wisconsin Bryan Steil pic.twitter.com/c0ifg4GUYE
— COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) August 10, 2025
3 thoughts on “The public mauling of AIPAC representative of Wisconsin Bryan Steil”
“The Jewish brain is incapable of understanding the simple process of cause and effect when it comes to how the world reacts to ‘them,’ the ‘children of Israel’ as they love to refer to themselves. They are like the skunk that does not smell its own obnoxious odor and cannot figure out why everywhere he/she goes, the reaction is always the same, which is one of disgust and displeasure. It’s really not that hard to figure out the various factors that spawn the oldest hatred in a world. … The Jewish brain is nothing if not perfectly psychopathic, thoroughly psychotic, and completely detached from reality, something that can be nothing else other than the inescapable result of a people who are, just as Jesus Christ Himself stated in the plainest of language, ‘Children of their father, the Devil.'”
— Mark Glenn, The Ugly Truth
Unfortunate that Glenn had to always tack the Abrahamic religious connotation onto everything (among other things) as he was mostly right in this description.
He is definitely correct about the psychopathy but this is not caused by any supposedly shared bloodline they have with an assumed “antichrist” deity. There are much more scientific (or even “natural”) explanations. One might argue that this psychopathy is passed down at a genetic level & this is probably true. If you believe the stories of their maintained genetic inheritance from certain “pre-human” sub-species then that might also play a part. However, their individual condition(ing) always begins early in life. Think for a minute about the long-term psychological effect their ritualistic genital mutilation of infants might have. Their babies are born into the arms of a mother who is supposed to be the one that protects them from all harm & nurtures them. Instead, soon after birth she hands her baby over to a homosexual mohel who painfully mutilates her baby’s genitals with ritualistic blades & then places the baby’s genitalia in his mouth to suck the blood. The greatest bond of love & trust there should ever be is traumatically broken down at the earliest possible time in their lives & the seeds of absolutely monstrous psychopathy are sown right there & then. Couple this with an upbringing that teaches seething hatred for & extreme superiority over ALL non-jews plus the right to own & control EVERYTHING in this world by divine right & you produce the “perfect” soldier for your cause. They are in fact a TRUE PARASITE – devoid of conscience & collectively driven to ensure their own absolute survival at the cost of everything & everyone else. It is impossible to deal with a parasite by beating around the bush & attempting half-measures. Falling back on religious mind-control fairytale heresay to explain their activities is, as we can plainly see today, utterly counter-productive. All through history we have been warned about this threat & because to date not enough people took it seriously the threat is worse than ever. We all know realistically what it takes to deal with parasites…
“Israel has a right to defend itself”
BAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
I absolutely knew he was gonna say that.
When all these weasel representatives have to say is “Israel has a right to defend itself” to justify everything they do, you know their time is up. They have no excuse whatsoever for the genocide of the Palestinians.
They just stand there like robots saying, “What do i do? They are not responding correctly to my answer. No alternative excuse available. System meltdown.”CRASH!