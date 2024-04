+60 Billion dollars for Ukraine voted today – For US elites – For the Military Industrial complex. War is almost over, Ukraine and NATO have already lost, no matter how much money is sent and yet this is a last attempt at laundering more money into the pockets of the 1%. This might also cost another 100-200k Ukrainian lives. While in Philadelphia today…

+60 Billion dollars for Ukraine voted today

– For US elites

– For the Military Industrial complex. War is almost over, Ukraine and NATO have already lost, no matter how much money is sent and yet this is a last attempt at laundering more money into the pockets of the 1%.

This… pic.twitter.com/7jLjoGg1Cm — Angelo Giuliano 🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻 安德龙 (@angeloinchina) April 21, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet