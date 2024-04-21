Report: Migrants in Germany Went on Record-Breaking 2023 Crime Spree

On this 4/20, the birthday of the world’s most infamous Adolf, let’s note that Germany’s trajectory — from the world’s most notorious ethnonationalist state a mere 80 years ago to its current form, a multicultural cesspool of anarcho-tyranny — has to break some kind of historical record for irony.

“The number of foreign suspects soared to around 923,000 last year, representing a massive 18 percent increase in just one year nationwide, according to crime statistics from the German Interior Ministry released on Tuesday. However, the even more shocking number may have to do with violent crimes, which soared to record levels in 2023. The data from the interior ministry shows that 41 percent of all crime suspects are foreigners, with 2.246 million people in the country suspected of a crime in 2023, which is 7.3 percent more than in 2022. Overall, foreigners only represent 15 percent of the population. This corresponds to an increase of almost 18 percent, reports Die Welt, citing the as yet unpublished crime statistics for 2023 from the Federal Ministry of the Interior. They now account for almost 41 percent of all suspects. A total of 2.246 million people in Germany were suspected of a crime – 7.3 percent more than in 2022.”

It’s frankly downright perplexing and remarkable, in equal measure, that the German government still publishes these statistics and lets the media report upon them to the people.

Alas, that may not last long, as a Final Solution, as it were, to the mass-migration-as-loving-diversity-boon narrative problem is apparently in the works: reclassify all the migrants as Germans!

“The shocking numbers have hit Germany like a thunderclap and could have a number of political implications. The head of the German Police Union, Rainer Wendt, slammed Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) after the drastic rise in foreign crime was revealed. ‘The Federal Minister of the Interior is becoming more and more like ‘Nancy in Wonderland’ when she is astonished to discover that Germany has become more violent,’ Wendt told Bild. He argued that one would only be surprised with this outcome ‘if one has completely lost contact with the population.’… The government is now racing to naturalize millions of foreigners in order to ensure that they are not counted under “foreign” crime but are instead counted as ‘Germans,’ as German crime statistics list anyone who commits a crime as ‘German’ regardless of their migration background as long as they have a German passport.”

That’s one way to solve the migrant crimewave problem — the Diverse™, and Equitable™, and Inclusive™ way.