One thought on “9 YEAR OLD CHILD TAKEN HOSTAGE BY ISRAEL

  1. There was a time when children and elderly were treated with the utmost care. Now we see monsters delivering trauma and life-long wounds to them, that is if they don’t kill them first. It’s like a macabre circus of sadism, an epic desecration of creation’s best.

    Day-after-day, we watch profound cruelty, and ruthless heartlessness playing out in front of the whole world. How are we supposed to go about our day while this evil keeps escalating its game? I know, we just have to escalate ours. We have to. There is a suffocation in inertia. Breathing free will only come from actively fighting the evil.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*