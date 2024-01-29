9 YEAR OLD CHILD TAKEN HOSTAGE BY ISRAEL pic.twitter.com/jjlyX1gkER
— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) January 28, 2024
Posted: January 29, 2024
Categories: Videos
One thought on “9 YEAR OLD CHILD TAKEN HOSTAGE BY ISRAEL”
There was a time when children and elderly were treated with the utmost care. Now we see monsters delivering trauma and life-long wounds to them, that is if they don’t kill them first. It’s like a macabre circus of sadism, an epic desecration of creation’s best.
Day-after-day, we watch profound cruelty, and ruthless heartlessness playing out in front of the whole world. How are we supposed to go about our day while this evil keeps escalating its game? I know, we just have to escalate ours. We have to. There is a suffocation in inertia. Breathing free will only come from actively fighting the evil.
.