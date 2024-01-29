Three American Troops Killed in Drone Attack in Jordan

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Biden is blaming ‘Iran-backed militants,’ referring to Iraqi Shia militias, and might directly attack Iran in response

Three US troops were killed by an overnight drone attack in northeastern Jordan, the first Americans to die by enemy fire in the region since President Biden threw the US’s weight behind the Israeli onslaught in Gaza.

According to CNN, one-way attack drones hit Tower 22, a small US outpost in Jordan near the Syrian border. Over 30 troops were also wounded in the attack.

Since mid-October, US bases in Iraq and Syria have come under attack over 150 times in response to US support for the Israeli slaughter in Gaza. The overnight drone attack in Jordan appears to be the first time Tower 22 was targeted.

Google Earth map showing the location of Tower 22

President Biden released a statement blaming the attack on “Iran-backed militant groups,” referring to Shia militias that operate in Iraq and Syria. Later in the day, Biden said the US “shall respond” but didn’t specify how.

A spokesman for the Jordanian government initially said the attack happened in Syria, not in Jordanian territory. But later, Jordan appeared to confirm it happened on its side of the border.

“Jordan condemned the terrorist attack that targeted an outpost on the border with Syria, killing three US soldiers and injuring two others from the US forces that are cooperating with Jordan in countering terrorism and securing the border,” Jordan News Agency reported.

The New York Times reported last week that President Biden and his top aides thought it was just a matter of time before an American soldier was killed in one of the attacks on US bases. The report said that if an American were killed, the US would likely attack Iran directly, which could escalate the situation into a major war.

The Pentagon has previously said it has no evidence that Iran has been directing attacks on US forces in the region, and Tehran has repeatedly denied that it’s been involved in the operations.

A US official told CNN back in October that how willing the Shia militias were to act independently was always a “persistent intelligence gap,” meaning the US doesn’t know if Iran is directing their actions. Regardless, US officials have continued to blame Iran for the attacks in Iraq and Syria as well as for Houthi operations in the Red Sea.