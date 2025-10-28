A man on TikTok was just banned from every Nando’s in the UK for violating their ‘one Coke policy’ and was contacted by police to be part of a voluntary interview to ask why he had two cups of coke and to check his sugar levels.
Just one more story screaming for The Bill of Rights, especially Article IV. Ain’t nobody’s business what another chooses to put into his or her body.
Coke up, brother.
