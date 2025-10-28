A man on TikTok was just banned from every Nando’s in the UK for violating their ‘one Coke policy’ and was contacted by police to be part of a voluntary interview to ask why he had two cups of coke and to check his sugar levels.

— CAMILLE PAGLIA STAN ✨ FAN ACCOUNT (@Provokatov) October 27, 2025