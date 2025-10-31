⚡️🇺🇸🇮🇱JUST IN:

A Texas man named Adam was swatted after posting online criticism of Israel, leading the Texas DPS and Bell County Sheriff’s Office to show up at his home.

An officer told him: “We’re here because of the comments you made online about Israel.”

— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) October 30, 2025