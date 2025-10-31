⚡️🇺🇸🇮🇱JUST IN:
A Texas man named Adam was swatted after posting online criticism of Israel, leading the Texas DPS and Bell County Sheriff’s Office to show up at his home.
An officer told him: “We’re here because of the comments you made online about Israel.”
Adam… pic.twitter.com/DopPYUSmdC
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) October 30, 2025
2 thoughts on “A Texas man named Adam was swatted after posting online criticism of Israel, leading the Texas DPS and Bell County Sheriff’s Office to show up at his home. An officer told him: “We’re here because of the comments you made online about Israel.””
well , I’ve been kicked off a few sites for speaking my mind about this ..wonder when I’ll get a visit ?
I wonder if they would appreciate if i stepped out my door wearing the same garb they have on ? BP vest arms and 6 mags too oh and my very obedient K9
Bell county? That’s right next to Williamson county, home of the sadistic Round Rock mafia police. It’s also in the vicinity of Temple and Killeen. Two well known Mk-ultra areas. The cops in this area have nothing to do but harass people for fun.
Them and the Zionists can kiss my ass!