One thought on “Abby Martin is Correct – Israel’s Propaganda failed and the Youth are Waking Up WORLDWIDE

  1. Some good, powerful points. But Abby, surely you know HAMAS is not the soul of the Palestinian people. And you mention “climate change.” Is there more to say about who’s changin’ it? Yet, I’m grateful you call out genocide.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*