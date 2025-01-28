WHAT IS THIS?!?
80 temporary homes have been just sitting behind a guarded fence meant for Western North Carolina Hurricane Helene victims BUT FEMA ONLY GAVE 2 OUT in Avery county
There’s still videos of Americans crying while freezing in tents right nowpic.twitter.com/neU0rySXcP
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 28, 2025
One thought on “80 temporary homes have been just sitting behind a guarded fence meant for Western North Carolina Hurricane Helene victims BUT FEMA ONLY GAVE 2 OUT in Avery county”
Cruelty pulling a full sabotage of common sense. Have a nice winter.
.