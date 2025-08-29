AIPAC-Funded Republicans, On Behalf of ADL, Launch Investigation Into Wikipedia for ‘Anti-Semitism’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

A pair of AIPAC-funded Republicans, working on behalf of the Anti-Defamation League, sent an intimidating letter to the Wikimedia Foundation on Wednesday announcing they’re under investigation in relation to “antisemitic and anti-Israel” content on Wikipedia.

From USA Today, “Republicans in Congress open probe into Wikipedia for alleged bias”:

House Republicans announced on Wednesday, Aug. 27, that they have launched an investigation into Wikipedia, alleging that the internet encyclopedia has organized efforts to “inject bias” into its entries. “In a letter obtained by USA TODAY, the Republican-led House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, chaired by Rep. James Comer of Kentucky and the head of the cybersecurity subcommittee, Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, sent a request for information to Wikipedia’s CEO Maryana Iskander. Specifically, the request was made for an investigation into “foreign operations and individuals at academic institutions subsidized by U.S. taxpayer dollars to influence U.S. public opinion.”

“Multiple studies and reports have highlighted efforts to manipulate information on the Wikipedia platform for propaganda aimed at Western audiences,” the letter stated. In the letter, Comer and Mace referenced a report from the Anti-Defamation League, in which they allege that Wikipedia coordinated a campaign to manipulate entries related to the War in Gaza, which they allege advanced “antisemitic and anti-Israel information.” “As our research showed earlier this year, antisemitism and anti-Israel bias on Wikipedia are a significant problem. We welcome the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform opening an investigation into this issue and thank Rep. James Comer for his leadership effort to address this hate,” in a statement released by ADL on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

The ADL says jump and the GOP asks, “How high?”

The ADL has had Wikipedia in their crosshairs ever since their liberal editors approved a page for the Gaza Genocide and another for Jewish supremacy.

These “requests,” which they have only two weeks to comply with, line up perfectly with the ADL’s agenda and amount to nothing more than an intimidation tactic to pressure Wikipedia to change their editorial guidelines.

Republicans, who all campaigned on supporting “free speech,” are now acting as the ADL’s attack dogs and using state power to go after Wikipedia to silence criticism of Jews and Israel.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in an interview with the New York Times earlier this month that the ADL is working with the Trump administration to implement parts of the ADL and the Biden administration’s U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism.

A Trump administration official, in a statement to Laura Loomer, admitted that Secretary of Education Linda McMahon held a meeting with ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt but denied that the ADL has a working relationship with the administration.

The Trump administration never issued a formal, public denial that they were working with the ADL and instead only issued that indirect denial — which was filled with obvious lies — using Loomer as their conduit.

There is every reason to believe the ADL and the Trump administration, as well as the “liberal” American Jewish Committee, are working hand-in-glove with the administration to suppress criticism of Jews and Israel.

Hopefully, Wikipedia will not cave to the Israel Lobby’s intimidation.