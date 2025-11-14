AIPAC got exposed for cutting checks under the table while pretending to be neutral. This organization has become so politically toxic that they now have to hide in the shadows while they buy out our entire Congress. Sadly, this is just business as usualy
But this time, the… pic.twitter.com/MV9kiRfVyJ
— YourFavoriteGuy (@guychristensen_) November 13, 2025
Yeah, it’s oh so cool to call out Israel. Everybody’s jumping on the bandwagon. Where were they decades ago? But this kid slips in that he’s supporting/voting for a certain candidate that he believes in, so he’s essentially holding up the state and its false promoting of the vote being legit, of the people, not corrupted or tampered with. And guess he doesn’t know it’s driven by a propaganda campaign of such grand persuasion that it hogs almost all air-time and media. Somebody show this kid The Bill of Rights. He still thinks there are other escape routes.
