Amb. Huckabee, to Deny Gaza Genocide, Says Hamas Purposefully ‘Moves’ Civilians Into Israel’s Bombs

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, to deny the claim that Israel is committing genocide, said during a speech last week that Israel warns Palestinians to get out of the way of their strikes, but Hamas purposefully “moves [Palestinian] civilians right to those targets” just to make Israel look bad.

The US ambassador made the comments in a speech before some 241 US state legislators who had gathered together with members of the Israeli government for the “50 States One Israel” conference.

“If Israel wanted to commit genocide, they could have done it in three hours on the 8th of October, 2023, and it would have been over,” Huckabee said.

“They have taken measures to protect human life the likes of which our own country does not do,” Huckabee continued. “They announce in advance where they’re going to strike. They warn the people who are living in those areas — get out because we’re going to strike right here. And they send messages. They drop leaflets. They make broadcast announcements.”

“And what Hamas does is it then moves the civilians right to those targets — because they don’t care if their people are killed. They want them to be because it’s part of their propaganda,” Huckabee said.

“Israel is not committing genocide,” he insisted.

Despite ostensibly being appointed to serve as America’s ambassador to Israel, Huckabee consistently acts as though he’s Israel’s ambassador to America.

You can watch his full speech below: