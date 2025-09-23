US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee: "It may sound a little bit this afternoon as if I'm almost speaking on behalf of Israel rather than the US…"
No worries, Mike, it sounds that way every time you speak! pic.twitter.com/NQFdf6RwP1
Well, if your “PARTNER” happens to be a ruthless, cruel, and greedy GENOCIDER, you deserve more than an insult.
