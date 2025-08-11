America introduced a bill to PAY for the healthcare of ‘soldiers’ who serve in the IDF.
Americans go bankrupt with medical debt while paying taxes to make the lives of baby kiIIers easier.
How is this America first?
pic.twitter.com/lWGKUo1xU6
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) August 9, 2025
It is a most uncomfortable position to be in: to be OCCUPIED/OVERTAKEN by foreign entities who are stealing everything they can. Uncomfortable and enraging. All we fought for and innovated, being taken by jews doing genocide; taken to uplift themselves on our dime, not to mention our efforts.
And when will the price of food go down? When will we all have free healthcare? When will we fight for what is ours?
