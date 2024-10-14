🇺🇸 American Doctor: "The bombing doesn't explain children being shot in the head. Every Day I was there, I saw children shot in the head. That's not an accident. That's deliberate targeting of children for death. That's murder." pic.twitter.com/0Lj5UQ9sFl
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) October 13, 2024
its their population reduction agenda… In Yer Face, wake the F up