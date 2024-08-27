American soldier laughs while bragging about gang-r*ping a 15 year old iraqi girl who then committed su*cide….
“They hate us for our freedom”
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) August 27, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
American soldier laughs while bragging about gang-r*ping a 15 year old iraqi girl who then committed su*cide….
“They hate us for our freedom”
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) August 27, 2024
One thought on “American soldier laughs while bragging about gang-raping a 15 year old Iraqi girl who then committed suicide….”
This is what the military has created. DEMON-MIND!! Now we live with Satan among us on earth, more fully realized. The cruel laughter of those without a heart. What will come to them will slay them fully and we are bound to play a part.
What happened in August? Evil escalated to new heights? Is this because of false elections to sanction on-going war and genocide, and steal all that belongs to good people? Status-quo assuring its demonic control.
The mirror said, Do more. Go in harder. Find ways.
.