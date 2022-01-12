Posted: January 12, 2022 Categories: Videos Americans Shocked To See Empty Grocery Stores In Washington, DC: “It’s Like A Soviet Store” GOP War Room Jan 11, 2022 • Fox News reported how Americans are shocked to see empty grocery stores in Washington, DC and how “it’s like a Soviet store,” during a Fox News Digital segment on 1/11/2022. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
One thought on “Americans Shocked To See Empty Grocery Stores In Washington, DC: “It’s Like A Soviet Store””
This isnt true guys. Biden said its false misinformation and i believe and trust him. At least they all have the decency to wear their masks.