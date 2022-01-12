Jan 10, 2022 • In the wake of Entrata founder Dave Bateman’s antisemitic rant which he emailed to Utah’s tech community, what can be done to combat misinformation and hate in the Beehive state? FOX 13 spoke with Ron Zamir, VP of Community Relations for United Jewish Federation of Utah.
One thought on “Fighting Antisemitism in Utah”
I just loved this line:
“We have an obligation to inoculate our society against these types of viewpoints.”
How could we ever make it if we didn’t have you to do our thinking for us? This question keeps coming up every single day. Evidently we can’t be trusted with our own thoughts, values, beliefs.
Can’t wait for all these pompous dictates to be GONE!! Inoculate that!!
