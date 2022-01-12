USA Today Normalizes Pedophilia, Claiming it’s ‘Determined in the Womb’ & Pedophiles are ‘Misunderstood’

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Every single day on social media, individuals with thousands of followers are unceremoniously wiped from the internet for daring to challenge the established narrative — which has been proven wrong over and over again — on COVID-19 alone. Doctors and scientists, who attempt to share their research with the world are memory-holed because their information shines a light on big pharma or the government’s policies. In the world of Big Tech and mainstream media, censorship is rife — unless of course, you are part of the team — in which case you can advocate for anything, including pedophiles.

Previously, TFTP reported how a disturbing push was made to attempt to normalize pedophilia as a mainstream “sexual orientation.” The move involved pedophiles rebranding themselves as “Minor Attracted Persons” (MAP) with the hope that they will be accepted like the LGBTQ community. Disgustingly enough, it was somewhat effective as multiple outlets reported it like it was totally acceptable to be sexually attracted to children. While this incident was extremely disturbing, even more worrisome is that this normalization appears to be spreading and as some recent activity on Twitter illustrates, it’s condoned by social media giants.

Though none of these pushes seem to garner any support from the public, the move to rebrand pedophilia as a normal part of life persists. In the latest push, USA Today devoted an entire Twitter thread and article to mustering support for folks who are sexually attracted to children.

In the thread attempting to normalize pedophilia, USA Today makes the argument that “science” has figured out that whether or not someone is a pedophile is “determined in the womb.”

By this same logic, one could come to the conclusion that someone’s ability to commit murder is determined in the womb but murderers who don’t carryout their homicidal ideations are merely misunderstood. Their potential victims should be empathetic to their thoughts of carnage.

Highlighting their logical inconsistencies, USA Today has long been on the bandwagon that sexual anatomy, which is actually determined in the womb, does not determine gender. Yet somehow, they believe attraction to children is. Sure thing.

In their thread, USA Today put out several claims, asserting that “In recent decades, the science on pedophilia has improved. One of the most significant findings is that pedophilia is likely determined in the womb, though environmental factors may influence whether someone acts on an urge to abuse.”

After putting out this thread, they received some hefty backlash and frantically deleted the tweets, claiming that the thread lacked information.

A previous thread did not include all information and the story it was written about is behind a paywall. We made the decision to delete the thread. — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) January 11, 2022

Though they attempted to cover their tracks, the damage had already been done and internet sleuths had captured their normalization of pedophilia forever.

Some of the now-deleted tweets attempted to paint pedophiles as victims in their own bodies and there is just a “misunderstanding” about what a pedophile is. They went on to claim that “not all pedophiles abuse kids.”

“Pedophiles may not have control over the fact that they are attracted to kids,” said their tweet.

“The evidence suggests it’s inborn, neurological,” according to “sex researcher” and “expert on pedophilia” James Cantor.

The fact is that there is an entire community on Twitter that discusses these ideas about Minor Attracted Persons (MAPS) and it is likely healthy — as long as they don’t talk about exploiting children. As we’ve seen with other speech, reducing discussions and ideas to the dark corners of the internet through bans and censorship only makes it far worse.

Non-child raping MAPs having a place to discuss and hash out their sick desires and how to stop them is probably better than banning their speech and putting it in places where even sicker ideas and likely child porn is openly exchanged.

But the sexual attraction to children should never be normalized. If society attempts to condition itself into thinking you are born attracted to children, many in this woke environment may start telling their children this, implanting ideas and thus steering people toward pedophilia at a young age — like they are doing with transgenderism.

Regardless of when the attraction to children starts, it must never be accepted as “normal,” as this is indeed a slippery slope. When a “Non-Offending” pedophile act or doesn’t act, there is still the issue of consent. When a boy is going through puberty and he realizes that he is sexually attracted to girls, consent is still required for him to initiate any type of sexual contact. The same goes for boys who are sexually attracted to boys, or girls who are sexually attracted to girls.

However, when an adult is sexually attracted to an infant or a child, he or she is admitting attraction to an individual who does not have the ability to consent—thus why the concept is deemed wrong in society. If a child is molested or raped, it results in long-term physical, emotional and mental problems that will go on to affect the child for the rest of his or her life.

Nevertheless, the mainstream media is working diligently to alter and shape our perceptions and values on this topic. It seems clear that the propagandists are attempting to engineer a society that is accepting of pedophilia as a normalized behavior.

And USA Today is not the first mainstream outlet to do so.

Revealing exactly how the normalization propaganda operates, the New York Times published an op-ed proclaiming that pedophilia is “not a crime” – instead sympathetically characterizing pedophilia as a “disorder” that “these people [pedophiles] are living with.”

The sell is that people who rape, or who fantasize about exploiting or raping children are portrayed as victims living with a condition that they have little choice over. The NY Times article, just like the USA Today article, goes on to insert tidbits about “recent studies,” which is an appeal to authority meant to imply that the author’s normalization agenda is backed by the “science.”

Thus, claims such as: “Men with pedophilia are three times more likely to be left-handed or ambidextrous, a finding that strongly suggests a neurological cause,” leaving readers to discern the credibility of the author’s opinion based on an unprofessional interpretation of the actual study.

Essentially, the idea being forwarded is that people who want to have sexual relations with children are suffering from a “disorder,” and thus are not subject to a moral evaluation, but instead are in need of compassion. The idea that pedophilia is a “condition,” rather than an internal mental process involving desires and attitudes, leaves the pedophile blameless.

The idea that these monstrous individuals, who ruin the lives of children for the sake of temporary gratification, and then find nothing wrong with their actions, would ever be accepted by society may sound absurd now. But the process of desensitization starts by attempting to normalize the individuals who have not yet committed the heinous acts—yet they still fantasize about it and openly promote their desires—by claiming that their sick disorder should be accepted as a form of sexual orientation.

Free Thought Project